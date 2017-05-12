Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Private Investigator Finds Adam’s Mom!

May 12, 2017 10:00 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: Adam, Angela, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Private Investigator Finds Adams Mom!

Anonymous P1, who we’re naming “Angela,” emailed Chet a few weeks ago asking for some advice…  Angela and her husband (who we’re naming “Adam”) attended a family reunion for Easter Sunday. Due to a family rift, the two had never been to a family reunion before and attending were some older family members that they had never met together… Angela’s husband was adopted, and only knew his birth mother’s first name. At the reunion, some family members connected the dots and they concluded that Angela’s husband’s mom is her dad’s cousin! They are related! Well, that’s what they thought anyway…

Chet, Spence, & Kayla were determined to get to the bottom of this, and hired a private investigator who tracked down Adams mom! Listen to their tearful reunion and find out if Adam & Angela are actually related below! 
