Chet’s Randoms for 5/12/17

May 12, 2017 9:35 AM By Chet Buchanan
Here are some random facts…

The designer who created the NBA logo also made the 1040-EZ tax form.

Over 10% of the marriages around the world are between first or second cousins.

Only five artists have ever had three number one albums in the same year:  Elvis Presley . . . The Beatles . . . The Kingston Trio . . . The Monkees . . . and . . . wait for it . . . the cast of “Glee”.

Giraffes sleep for less than two hours a day.  Pythons sleep for at least 18 hours.

Google was originally called BackRub, when they came up with the idea in 1996.  The founders changed the name to Google about a year later.

