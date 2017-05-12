Chet’s Randoms for 5/12/17

Here are some random facts…

The designer who created the NBA logo also made the 1040-EZ tax form.

Over 10% of the marriages around the world are between first or second cousins.

Only five artists have ever had three number one albums in the same year: Elvis Presley . . . The Beatles . . . The Kingston Trio . . . The Monkees . . . and . . . wait for it . . . the cast of “Glee”.

Giraffes sleep for less than two hours a day. Pythons sleep for at least 18 hours.

Google was originally called BackRub, when they came up with the idea in 1996. The founders changed the name to Google about a year later.