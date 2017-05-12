How Many Classic “Mom Things” Does Your Mom Do?

There’s some magical force that immediately makes women ALL start doing the same “mom things” once they have kids. And sure, some moms skip a few of them…but no one is totally immune. A new survey asked people how many of these classic “mom things” their mothers did when they were growing up . . . or still do now. Check ’em out . . .

1. Leaves you in the grocery store line while she goes to grab one more thing…90% of people’s moms have done that.

2. Texts with just one finger…83%.

3. Won’t get you a snack when you’re out because you “have food in the house”…82%.

4. Gets into never-ending conversations with people she runs into at the store…73%.

5. Still holds grudges against kids who wronged you years or decades ago…69%.

6. Tells you that you look beautiful or handsome even when you look terrible…68%.

7. Holds her arm out in front of you when she slams on the brakes..58%.

8. Calls celebrities by the wrong name…55%.

9. Literally always has tissues on her in case you need one…51%.

10. Hands you mail that was addressed to you that she’d already opened…49%.

