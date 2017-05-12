Party With LOS 5 At Wet N Wild

Looking for something fun to do with the family to kick-off Memorial Day Weekend, well, head over to Wet N Wild for a live performance from Los 5 at next to Red Rock Bay. Watch the guys perform there hits songs “Poquito Mas”, “Acapulco” and their new chart topper “Satisfaction”. Listen all week to 98.5 KLUC for tickets to see the guys live.

Currently residing in Los Angeles CA by way of Mexico, Argentina and Brazil – LOS 5 is made up of Lead Singer Juan Pablo Casillas (Aguascalientes), Rap Vocalist Matt Rey (Buenos Aires), Lead Guitarist Ismael Cano, Jr (Querétaro), Bass Guitarist Hector Rodriguez (Monterrey) & Drummer Tomas Slemenson (São Paulo).

Organically –

“The 5 Of Them” formed while Juan Pablo, Ismael and Tomas attended Musician’s Institute in Hollywood, CA. Matt & Juan Pablo knew each other from rival High Schools in Colorado before reconnecting in California by chance. Juan Pablo invited Matt to join his band while Ismael brought on his 1st Cousin Hector to complete the formation of LOS 5 – a band like no other. LOS 5 has established an impressive resume as an unsigned Independent band. LOS 5 started out 2016 as US Radio Personality Elvis Duran’s Artist of the Month on NBC’s The Today Show. In March – LOS 5 performed on the heavily viewed Televisa Television program HOY as well as several appearances on Ritmoson.

On that same trip – LOS 5 performed as the opening act for Multi-Platinum Artist – Yandel in Monterrey. LOS 5 also Performed Live! on Univision’s Despierta America TV Show on 2 separate occasions. Their Debut EP: MEET LOS FIVE was released in May and features the Singles: “Poquito Mas”, “Do For Love” & “Kings & Queens”.

Later this past summer – LOS 5 was named MACYs iHeartRadio’s RisingStar. LOS 5 gained tremendous momentum coming out of the iHeartRadio Music Festival in late September. LOS 5 opened the entire Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas sharing the stage with U2, Drake, Sia, OneRepublic, Miley Cyrus, TwentyOnePilots, Billy Idol and Sam Hunt. The next day – LOS 5 performed with DNCE, Alessia Cara, The Chainsmokers, Daya, Good Charlotte and more at The Daytime Village on The Las Vegas Strip.

LOS 5 also performed on Both Stages at Fiesta Latina in Miami at American Airlines Arena with Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, J.Balvin, Shaggy, Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee. Enrique told the “The 5 Of Them”, “I Love Your song ‘Poquito Mas’! – You Guys are Cool!”. Billboard Magazine picked up on and posted the Backstage meeting. (see below).

LOS 5’s previous single “KINGS & QUEENS” trended TOP 50 at US TOP 40 Radio with RadioDisney leading the way rotating over 600Xs,

as well as support from major stations like Y100/Miami, Q100/Atlanta, KVIL/Dallas, KLUC/Las Vegas and WestwoodOne’s Zach Sang Show.

LOS 5 performed “ACAPULCO” Live! at Tianguis Turistico Mexico 2017 with El Presidente de Mexico in attendance along with delegates from 88 Countries. “ACAPULCO” has received major Radio Airplay from EXA-FM throughout Mexico and is fast approaching 500,000 Streams on Spotify.

LOS 5 is also in Production on a new English EP that will include the throwback Single called “Satisfaction”.

“Satisfaction” will be released on MAY 5 – Cinco De Mayo and LOS 5 will be performing Live! at the Worldwide Radio Summit at the W Hotel in Hollywood.

LOS 5 – “SATISFACTION” (soundcloud)