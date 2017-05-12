Spence’s Challenge: Friday, May 12th

Dianna returned today to play Spence’s Challenge for the second time against Spence! Unfortunately (for her) Spence won again… Why don’t you try next? If you tie Spence you’ll win the $823 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot! We’ll also throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Tim Allen’s show on ABC is getting cancelled. What’s it called? A: LAST MAN STANDING
- At least one NBA player has bought Big Baller shoes. Who? A: JORDAN CRAWFORD OF THE NEW ORLEANS PELICANS
- Nicole Kidman threw some shade at a celebrity chef on Ellen yesterday. Who was it? A: GIADA
- Who just signed a 10 year, $200 million exclusive touring agreement with Live Nation? A: JAY-Z
- After another quarter of falling sales, what major retailer’s CFO said, “Don’t count us out, we’re not dead.” A: MACY’S