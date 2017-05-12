Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Friday, May 12th

May 12, 2017 8:38 AM By Spence
Filed Under: 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, jackpot, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, trivia game, win money

Dianna returned today to play Spence’s Challenge for the second time against Spence! Unfortunately (for her) Spence won again… Why don’t you try next? If you tie Spence you’ll win the $823 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge  Jackpot! We’ll also throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Tim Allen’s show on ABC is getting cancelled. What’s it called?   A: LAST MAN STANDING
  2. At least one NBA player has bought Big Baller shoes. Who?       A: JORDAN CRAWFORD OF THE NEW ORLEANS PELICANS
  3. Nicole Kidman threw some shade at a celebrity chef on Ellen yesterday. Who was it?       A: GIADA
  4. Who just signed a 10 year, $200 million exclusive touring agreement with Live Nation?   A: JAY-Z
  5. After another quarter of falling sales, what major retailer’s CFO said, “Don’t count us out, we’re not dead.”     A: MACY’S
More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live