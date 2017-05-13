Spence went out of his way to create a Mother’s Day masterpiece. With the utmost confidence and humility, we think he may have done it. A special dedication to YOUR mother, see the video for “Say Hi To Your Mom for Me.”





Hear a new Song of the Week every Friday at 8:05.Everything is “Unhealthy,” including this parody of“Heavy.”It was our first 4/20 in Las Vegas where weed was legal. Spence felt it necessary to honor this special day in history with song. Enjoy, “The Weed National Anthem.”



Nothing like an inappropriate Easter-themed song on the Friday before Easter. Check out, “Peter Wants Some Tail”





It’s a coming of age story. See the video for “Pee Pee in the Potty,”Here’s Spence’s tribute to German men’s fashion, “Enge Hosen (Skinny Pants).”



Sir Loin. Bone Appetite. Manaconda. Just a couple of Spence’s porn names. Check out “My Porn Name.”





Hear a new Song of the Week every Friday at 8:05.Spence’s Song of the Week captures the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels season in son with this parody of, “Million Reasons.” It’s “Crappy Season.”Whether intentional or not, Spence prefers to be “Hairless.” Check out the parody of “The Chainsmokers,” “Paris.”



For all that vape and the people you annoy, here’s a parody of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.” It’s “Vape with You.”





In honor of “50 Shades Darker,” Spence was joined by Mistress Kikko & Intern Sammich in a gimp mask for the song, “Ball Gag.”A parody song of“Shape of You,” ended up sucking…so, Spence threw together a quick tribute to five-time Super Bowl winning quarterback,in this parody to “America, the Beautiful.”The official song of the Trump Inauguration (#AlternativeFact) here’s a parody of the Charlie & the Chocolate Factory classic, “Oompah Loompah.” It’s “Trumpa Lumpa.”When Spence speaks of his minions…we’re of the belief that he’s talking about 12 year old boys. Case and point…”Number Two,” this week’s Song of the Week.Utilizing the song stylings of 1D’sand his hit “This Town,” Check out “Number Two.”face says it all in the first Song of the Week of the ’17 – “Baby, You’re Legal.”