Chet’s Randoms for 5/15/17

Here are some random facts…

The state and capital with the fewest total letters is Boise, Idaho, at 10 total letters.

The moment when a sperm fertilizes an egg, there’s actually a little SPARK and explosion.

“Sports Illustrated” found that their cover is a JINX 37% of the time. So about two out of every five people or teams they put on their cover went on to lose or fail.

In 1983, before Michael Bolton was famous, he auditioned to replace Ozzy Osbourne as the lead singer in Black Sabbath.

Nintendo named Mario after the landlord of their first warehouse, Mario Segale. It was a way to get an extension on paying rent.