Drake Chaperones Cousin and Her Date at High School Prom

By Jon Wiederhorn

The Chainsmokers may be turning heads by showing up at proms around the country, but Drake may have one-upped them Saturday night (May 13) by dropping in unannounced to a prom at Fairley High School in Toronto, Ontario.

Drizzy was there to chaperone his second cousin Jalaah Moore and her prom date and although he didn’t take the stage and perform, he ordered the couple a white Rolls Royce for the night and threw a party for Moore and 400 of her classmates at the local Hard Rock.

“Best Day Everrrr😍😍😍👑🤞🏽,” Drake posted on social media in a pic that depicted the star posing with the snazzily dressed couple.