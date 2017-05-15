Harry Styles will Vote Against Brexit in Upcoming Election

By Annie Reuter

Following the release of his debut solo album, Harry Styles revealed that his lead single “Sign of the Times” was influenced by the aftermath of Brexit and Black Lives Matter. In a new interview with UK publication The Times, the singer explained what he really thinks of Brexit and the upcoming British elections.

“Honestly, I’m probably going to vote for whoever is against Brexit,” Styles told The Times. “I’m not educated enough on the subject to really go toe-to-toe with someone about it, but disregarding the economic stuff and all of that, I think what it symbolizes is the opposite of the world I would like to be in. I think the world should be more about being together and being better together and joining together, and I think it’s the opposite of that.”

When asked last week in a different interview by the New York Times if Brexit, Black Lives Matter and the rise of Donald Trump influenced his songwriting, Styles admitted that these events would be impossible to ignore as a songwriter.

“We’re in a difficult time, and I think we’ve been in many difficult times before. But we happen to be in a time where things happening around the world are absolutely impossible to ignore,” he said. “I think it would’ve been strange to not acknowledge what was going on at all. For example, ‘Sign of the Times,’ for me, it’s looking at several different things. That’s me commenting on different things.”