Meet The Kid Who Won Year Supply of Free Wendy’s on Twitter

May 15, 2017 9:59 AM By Chet Buchanan
Carter Wilkerson has become a social media legend after his quest for a year long supply of chicken nuggets earned him the title of the “Most Re-Tweeted Tweet Ever.” Carter is a high school student in Reno, Nevada, who loves his Wendy’s chicken nuggets!

Back in April, Carter contact the fast food giant “Wendy’s” asking how many re-tweets he would need to get for a year supply of free chicken nuggets… Wendy’s replied “18 Million.” From that moment, Carter was on a mission! At first he asked family and friends to re-tweet his tweet, but eventually millions of people around the world were promoting the post.

On May 9th, Carter’s tweet broke the world record for the most re-tweeted tweet of all time, not only beating Ellen Degenerates record, but earning him a heaping pile of Nuggets!

Carter called into the show today to talk to Chet, Spence and Kayla! Listen, Below! 

Through his recent publicity, Carter is trying to raise money for “The Dave Thomas Foundation” & “Moms on the Run” charities. Wendy’s and Oath have already pledge to donate $100,000 to the organizations! For more information on how to donate, click here: #NuggsforCarter

 

