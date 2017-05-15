Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Monday, May 15th

May 15, 2017 10:10 AM By Spence
Filed Under: Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan & the Morning Zoo, jackpot, Spence, Spences Challenge, terrible herbst, trivia, trivia game, win money

Another $25 was added to the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot today, making a grand new total of $848! Wanna chance to win it? Five Questions, thirty seconds, pop-culture trivia game… Tie Spence and we’ll give you all the cash in the Jackpot, Beat Spence and we’ll throw in an extra $1000!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Which movie made more at the box office this weekend, King Arthur or Snatched?   A: SNATCHED
  2. Which Big Bang Theory star got married Saturday?      A: JIM PARSONS/SHELDON
  3. 130 miles of 1-80 from just east of Reno to Winnemucca just got a new speed limit. How fast can you legally go?     A: EIGHTY
  4. the show “Timeless” was cancelled… but then renewed…. by what network?        A: NBC
  5. What former Vegas resident headliner cancelled their upcoming LA and Chicago concerts due to sprained vocal chords?     A: BARRY MANILOW
