Spence’s Challenge: Monday, May 15th

Another $25 was added to the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot today, making a grand new total of $848! Wanna chance to win it? Five Questions, thirty seconds, pop-culture trivia game… Tie Spence and we’ll give you all the cash in the Jackpot, Beat Spence and we’ll throw in an extra $1000!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Which movie made more at the box office this weekend, King Arthur or Snatched? A: SNATCHED
- Which Big Bang Theory star got married Saturday? A: JIM PARSONS/SHELDON
- 130 miles of 1-80 from just east of Reno to Winnemucca just got a new speed limit. How fast can you legally go? A: EIGHTY
- the show “Timeless” was cancelled… but then renewed…. by what network? A: NBC
- What former Vegas resident headliner cancelled their upcoming LA and Chicago concerts due to sprained vocal chords? A: BARRY MANILOW