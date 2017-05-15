SPF 2017: “Cake by the Ocean” Or DNCE By The Boulevard Pool?!

SPF 2017 performer(s), DNCE was born in the summer of 2015 by frontman Joe Jonas. The band was first introduced to audiences worldwide when they released their debut track “Cake By The Ocean!” DNCE consists of bassist and keyboardist, Cole Whittle, South Korean bred guitarist, JinJoo and drummer, Jack Lawless. And of course we can’t forget lead singer… Joe Jonas!

The band just released their NEWest music video “Kissing Strangers” featuring Nicki Minaj! Kissing Strangers takes you back to the 70’s when times were free and fun! The song’s title is literally what their music video is about. The bassist and key boardist Cole Whittle kisses a stranger and the magic begins!

The song starts out, “Aye, I’m just trying to make my way on through the concrete jungle / Who walks with me? / Aye, oh yeah, tryna find connection in two-thousand something ain’t easy.”

Trying to find love is definitely hard in the 2000’s. It’s like a “crazy” jungle trying to find someone who wants to stick by your side with good qualities. DNCE… We understand. We won’t ever leave you.

“Cake By The Ocean” went international and had reached the Top 10 charts on iTunes in over 10 countries! Supermodel, Ashley Graham, also appeared in the band’s music video for their single, “Toothbrush.” 40 million views later…. The band released a 4-track EP called “SWAAY” in 2015 which consists of four tracks : “Cake By The Ocean”, “Pay My Rent”, “Toothbrush” and “Jinx.”

Now you can see this beautiful band perform LIVE at SPF 2017! Tickets for night #2 are still available…. But for how long? Don’t miss out.

