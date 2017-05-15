Which City Fits Each of the Seven Deadly Sins?

If the seven deadly sins were actually deadly, maybe people wouldn’t spend so much time bragging about them on Twitter.

A new study analyzed tweets to figure out which cities are most likely to commit the seven deadly sins. Like, they used hashtags like #lazy and #chill to measure sloth…#jealous to measure envy…and, no joke, #sexy and #datass to measure lust.

I thought maybe Vegas would get at least three…gluttony, lust and greed…but…

Here are the cities that are most likely to commit each of the sins, based on how many tweets per capita used the hashtags . . .

1. Pride: New York City.

2. Envy: Boca Raton, Florida.

3. Wrath: New York City.

4. Gluttony: New York City.

5. Sloth: New York City.

6. Greed: Las Vegas.

7. Lust: Fort Walton Beach, Florida. (???) It’s on the Gulf Coast near Pensacola. They must be horny, because there’s only 20,000 residents.

Check out the full story here.