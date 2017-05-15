Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Which City Fits Each of the Seven Deadly Sins?

May 15, 2017 7:08 AM By Spence
Filed Under: envy, gluttony, greed, lust, pride, seven deadly sins, sloth

If the seven deadly sins were actually deadly, maybe people wouldn’t spend so much time bragging about them on Twitter.

A new study analyzed tweets to figure out which cities are most likely to commit the seven deadly sins. Like, they used hashtags like #lazy and #chill to measure sloth…#jealous to measure envy…and, no joke, #sexy and #datass to measure lust.

I thought maybe Vegas would get at least three…gluttony, lust and greed…but…

Here are the cities that are most likely to commit each of the sins, based on how many tweets per capita used the hashtags . . .

1. Pride: New York City.

2. Envy: Boca Raton, Florida.

3. Wrath: New York City.

4. Gluttony: New York City.

5. Sloth: New York City.

6. Greed: Las Vegas.

7. Lust: Fort Walton Beach, Florida. (???) It’s on the Gulf Coast near Pensacola. They must be horny, because there’s only 20,000 residents.

Check out the full story here.

More from Spence
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live