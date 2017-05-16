Chet’s Randoms for 5/16/17

Here are some random facts…

Art Garfunkel has a masters in mathematics and was working on his Ph.D. when he quit to focus on his music career.

The Canadian flag has only been around since 1965. Before that, there wasn’t any official flag.

Boston was named after a saint named Botwulf of Thorney. Very few details are known about his life.

The first Wrigley Field wasn’t in Chicago . . . a baseball park in Los Angeles called Wrigley Field opened in 1925. TheCubs’ stadium was called Cubs Park at that point, but changed its name to Wrigley Field in 1926. The L.A. one was torn down in 1969.

Graffiti is plural. The singular form of the word is graffito.