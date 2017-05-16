Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 5/16/17

May 16, 2017 9:40 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Randoms, Random Facts

Here are some random facts…

Art Garfunkel has a masters in mathematics and was working on his Ph.D. when he quit to focus on his music career.

The Canadian flag has only been around since 1965.  Before that, there wasn’t any official flag.

Boston was named after a saint named Botwulf of Thorney.  Very few details are known about his life.

The first Wrigley Field wasn’t in Chicago . . . a baseball park in Los Angeles called Wrigley Field opened in 1925.  TheCubs’ stadium was called Cubs Park at that point, but changed its name to Wrigley Field in 1926.  The L.A. one was torn down in 1969.

Graffiti is plural.  The singular form of the word is graffito.

 

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live