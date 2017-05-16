Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, May 16th

May 16, 2017 8:04 AM By Chet Buchanan
Spence has won 354 Spence’s Challenge games… can you step up and beat him? How do you play? Simple, five questions, thirty seconds, pop-culture trivia game with questions ripped straight from today’s biggest headlines.If you can tie Spence, you’ll win the $873 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot, and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Bachelor Ben Higgins has split from the women he gave his final rose to, whats her name?     A: LAUREN
  2. Who’s the Golden State Warriors center that some are calling a “dirty player” after an incident with Kawhi Leonard?    A: ZAZA PACHULIA 
  3. The upcoming Disney movie from what series has reportedly been stolen by ransom- seeking hackers?       A: PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN
  4. What TV show might you know Dina Manzo from?       A: REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY 
  5. Former Olympian McKayla Maroney was in the news for a racy Instagram post… and her reaction to the critics. What sport did she win Gold in?       A: GYMNASTICS 
