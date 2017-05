When a celebrity is away from home they usually ask for a list of necessities known as a “Rider” list. Now, with SPF only a few short days away, we can only imagine that the stars of SPF: Linkin Park, DNCE, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Derulo, Niall Horan, and Post Malone have their Rider’s ready.

In honor of SPF Riders, Spence decided to write Rider List’s for the entire team… Listen, Below!





See the full rider here.