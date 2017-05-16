Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 5/16/17

May 16, 2017 8:05 AM By Chet Buchanan
According to a new survey, about 76% of school districts reported that their meal program had unpaid debt owed by parents for their children… and unfortunately, when the parents don’t pay, their kids don’t eat. Jeffery Lew is a father in Seattle who heard about this story, and he made it his mission to solve it! First he started by paying off ten of the local schools outstanding lunch payments, but then he started a GoFundMe to erase all debt from every school in Seattle. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

