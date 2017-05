Yesterday, Chet asked for some of the worst stories from P1’s who had their High School Prom ruined… P1 Jake happened to hear some of the stories on the air, and it inspired him to finally do something that’s been bugging him his whole life. Apologize to his high school prom date for ruining her night forever!

Thanks to Davey the Showkilla’s investigative work, we tracked down Jake’s High School Prom Date! Listen to the”Prom-Pology” Below!