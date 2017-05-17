Chet’s Randoms for 5/17/17

Here are some random facts…

Before Britney Spears recorded “Baby One More Time”, it was offered to TLC. They turned it down . . . and it wound up launching Britney’s career.

A shape with 1,000 sides is called a chiliagon.

For the original Nintendo to be compatible with European TVs, there had to be special versions of the games that ran 17% slower . . . and were actually much easier as a result.

When Pixar was editing “Toy Story 2”, someone managed to accidentally DELETE a huge chunk of the movie. They miraculously found a backup though . . . an employee on maternity leave had saved it so she could work on it at home.

The average $1 bill has 3,000 different types of bacteria on it.