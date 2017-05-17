Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 5/17/17

May 17, 2017 9:30 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5, 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Chet's Randoms, Random Facts

Here are some random facts…

Before Britney Spears recorded “Baby One More Time”, it was offered to TLC.  They turned it down . . . and it wound up launching Britney’s career.

A shape with 1,000 sides is called a chiliagon.

For the original Nintendo to be compatible with European TVs, there had to be special versions of the games that ran 17% slower . . . and were actually much easier as a result.

When Pixar was editing “Toy Story 2”, someone managed to accidentally DELETE a huge chunk of the movie.  They miraculously found a backup though . . . an employee on maternity leave had saved it so she could work on it at home.

The average $1 bill has 3,000 different types of bacteria on it.

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live