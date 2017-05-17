Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Jay Z & Beyoncé Are Worth Over a Billion Dollars

May 17, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: Beyonce, Jay-Z

Jay Z and Beyoncé have a lot of money.

According to a new report in Forbes, Jay is worth $810 million and Bey is worth $350 million, combining for a net worth of 1.16 billion.

That wealth will only grow, Jay recently announced that he had re-signed with Live Nation, a deal reportedly worth an additional $200 million.

The couple is expecting twins this summer, which means double baby gear to purchase. We think they’ll be alright.

