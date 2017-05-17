Kelly Clarkson Exhibits New Level of ‘Sass’ on Upcoming Album

By Robyn Collins

The confidence and attitude bursting from Kelly Clarkson’s upcoming album may come as a surprise for some of her fans. During a roundtable at the Music Biz Conference on Tuesday (May 16), Clarkson said, “It’s got a lot of sass — like I might beat you up with my sound.” She explained that the album is a blend of “urban, pop, soulful R&B.”

She added, “My backup singers who’ve worked with me for years said ‘It’s the first time you’ve done a record that’s, like, full-on your personality.’”

Clarkson credited her upbringing and her current family status as sources of her strength.

“I’ve always been a confident person, I think that’s just being Texan,” Clarkson said. “But I think being a mom has brought another level of confidence, because basically the things a mom does daily, without adding a job, is pretty insane. We’re gladiators, basically.”

Atlantic Records co-chairman/COO Julie Greenwald said that the first time she heard the forthcoming new album, “it was like she kicked through the door. We all know Kelly has this big voice. But these songs have so much attitude. She’s not walking through the door, she’s kicking it the f— open.”

The new album is due for release later this year.