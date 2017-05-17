Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, May 17th

May 17, 2017 8:39 AM By Chet Buchanan
YOU could win up to $1898 by calling and playing Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question pop culture trivia game! It’ll be tough to beat 354 time defending champion Spence at his own game… but it’s already happened three times in the past… Will you beat him next? Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Who has signed on to play notorious serial killer Ted Bundy in an upcoming movie?    A: ZAC EFRON 
  2. Who will revive the 2017 Kennedy Center Mark Twain prize for American Humor?    A: DAVID LETTERMAN
  3. What burger chain was just named number one in a new Harris poll?       A: FIVE GUYS
  4. Who will be the next athlete to appear on a Wheaties box?       A: JORDAN SPIETH
  5. Khloe Kardashian recently posted an Instagram video of someone falling of their bike. Who?      A: KENDALL JENNER
