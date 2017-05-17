SPF 2017: “Wiggle” With Jason Derulo To The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas!

1. Jason Derulo just released a new music video “Swalla” featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign! Move over Willy Wonka, Jason Wonka Derulo is in business. Sweet treats are through the entire video, along side fierce twerking back-up dancers and fast cars. The song starts “Love in a thousand different flavors/ I wish that I could taste them all tonight / No, I ain’t got no dinner plans / So you should bring all your friends / I swear that to all y’all my type.”

Love happens in many different shapes and forms. Derulo wishes he could “meet” them all. He’s hungry to meet new people so bring your friends. He has no type ladies. Good to know. SPF 2017 you can see him!

2. “Want to Want Me” is from Jason Derulo‘s fourth studio album, “Everything Is 4”. The music video starts with Jason in one red bed dreaming about his lover but is having trouble sleeping. A woman appears on a blue bed who is also having trouble sleeping. A fan is running where both parties are in minimal clothing. Jason starts “It’s too hard to sleep / I got the sheets on the floor / Nothing on me / And I can’t take it no more / It’s a hundred degrees” Jason makes his way through the rain to get to his lover interests house where they make passionate love. The song’s chorus starts “Girl, you’re the one I want to want me / And if you want me, girl, you got me / There’s nothin’ I, no, I wouldn’t do, I wouldn’t do / Just to get up next to you.”

Derulo is willing to do whatever it takes to be with you. Now do whatever it takes to be him at SPF 2017!

3. Wiggle Wiggle Wiggle… “Wiggle” came out in 2014 off of Derulo’s third studio album in the U.S. “Talk Dirty.” The song also appears on Derulo’s third international studio album “Tattoo.” The song features the talented Snoop Dogg who serves up quick rap verses. The video starts out with Derulo dreaming in a bed full of girls where a crazy pool party is about to start. The song starts out with Snoop looking through binoculars wanting to join the party of fun. Snoop says “Hey, yo, Jason / Say somethin’ to her / Holla at her.” Snoop wants his boy to grow some courage and talk to a girl he’s interested in. Jason takes the advice says “I got one question / How do you fit all that, in them jeans?” The pool party begins with blow up water toys, everyones having fun as Jason sings in the middle of the pool! The chorus begins ‘Cause you know what to do with that big fat butt / Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle / Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle.” The pool party causes the cops to catch the wiggle! It’s contagious.

4. “Riding Solo” starts out with a beautiful piano melody of Jason Derulo singing ” Your love made me blind.” The song then takes a quick right turn and an up beat techno vibe continues the song. Derulo sings, “Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah / I’m feeling like a star, you can’t stop my shine / I’m loving cloud nine, my head’s in the sky / I’m solo, I’m riding solo, I’m riding solo, I’m riding solo, solo.” He is taking the reins of his own life. He isn’t going to let a break up mess him his positive vibes. He is riding by himself and he won’t let anyone take that from him. The video shows him dancing in a club living life as well as clips of him in a Honda living his life his own way! Don’t let a break up get you down! You got this and Jason at SPF 2017! (;

5. “Talk Dirty” was released on it’s self titled album “Talk Dirty” in the U.S. which was released on his album “Tattoos” in the U.K. “Talk Dirty” features the one and only 2 Chainz. The song gives off an international vibe having women of all ethnicities dancing in the video. The video has multi-colored backgrounds with silhouettes of Jason and his background dancers dancing. The song has a fun melody and would make anyone want to get up and dance! The lyrics start “I’m that flight that you get on, international / First class seat on my lap girl, riding comfortable.” Jason has a soft spot for the ladies and he want you know that. The chorus picks up “Been around the world, don’t speak the language / But your booty don’t need explaining / All I really need to understand is / When you talk dirty to me / Talk dirty to me.” Jason doesn’t have to speak your language to speak the language of love.

Catch Jason Derulo at SPF 2017 at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20th!

