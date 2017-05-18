Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 5/18/17

May 18, 2017 9:30 AM By Chet Buchanan
Here are some random facts…

India’s population is projected to pass China’s within five years.

Grabbing another player by the face mask wasn’t illegal in the NFL until 1962.

The day after Osama bin Laden’s death, Disney tried to trademark the name “SEAL Team 6” . . . but it was rejected.

Harrison Ford’s pay for doing the first “Star Wars” was $10,000. He made 50 times more than that for “Return of the Jedi” . . . $500,000.

There are still approximately 1.6 MILLION Americans who don’t have INDOOR PLUMBING . . . and use an outhouse or a hole in the ground.

