Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, May 18th

356 wins… 34 wins in a row… 1 Spence to beat… Will you step up? Spence’s Challenge is a thirty second five question pop-culture trivia game, tie Spence and win the $923 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot. Oh, and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- People were buzzing yesterday about Paris Jackson sharing a rare photo of her brother. What’s his name? A: BLANKET
- Another tense LaVar Ball interview happened yesterday on which channel? A: FS1/FOX SPORTS 1
- Which NFL team signed Bob Marley’s grandson, Nico? A: WASHINGTON REDSKINS
- What candy bar tried to trademark their shape in the UK, but were denied? A: KIT KAT/NESTLE
- What 70-yr-old actress is USA Today calling “The Queen of the Red Carpet” at the Cannes Film Festival in France? A: SUSAN SARANDON