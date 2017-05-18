Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, May 18th

May 18, 2017 10:06 AM By Spence
356 wins… 34 wins in a row… 1 Spence to beat… Will you step up? Spence’s Challenge is a thirty second five question pop-culture trivia game, tie Spence and win the $923 in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot. Oh, and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. People were buzzing yesterday about Paris Jackson sharing a rare photo of her brother. What’s his name?            A: BLANKET
  2. Another tense LaVar Ball interview happened yesterday on which channel?            A: FS1/FOX SPORTS 1
  3. Which NFL team signed Bob Marley’s grandson, Nico?           A: WASHINGTON REDSKINS
  4. What candy bar tried to trademark their shape in the UK, but were denied?           A: KIT KAT/NESTLE
  5. What 70-yr-old actress is USA Today calling “The Queen of the Red Carpet” at the Cannes Film Festival in France?           A: SUSAN SARANDON
