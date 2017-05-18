SPF ALERT: DNCE Joins the Show!

The SPF 2017 star performers of DNCE called into the show today to give some inside information about the big upcoming event to Chet, Spence & Kayla…

Formed in the summer of 2015, DNCE first introduced themselves to audiences worldwide with the release of “Cake By The Ocean,” their now 3x certified platinum-selling breakout smash. Included on the group’s 4-track debut EP, SWAAY [Republic Records], “Cake By The Ocean” entered the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and became a hit at Top 40 radio, where it went on to become one of the most played songs of the year. An international success, global consumption of the song is over 7 million adjusted singles, including nearly 450 million streams on Spotify worldwide. What’s more, the companion music video has over 200 million views on VEVO

Joining DNCE this Saturday will be some of your favorite stars like Haliee Steinfield, Jason Derulo, Niall Horan, & Post Malone! For more additional information on SPF, including location,tickets,time, etc.. CLICK HERE! #SPFVegas2017