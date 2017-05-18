Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

SPF Alert: Hailee Steinfeld Joins the Show!

May 18, 2017 10:08 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, Chet Buchanan and the Morning Zoo, Hailee Steinfeld, Hailee Steinfeld Interview, Hailee Steinfeld Live, SPF, SPF STAR

SPF Star Hailee Steinfeld calls the show today, and gave some inside information about her upcoming event to Chet, Spence & Kayla…

Republic Records artist and Academy Award-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld made her music debut in 2015 with the release of her RIAA platinum-certified single“Love Myself” from her debut EP, HAIZ [Republic Records]. Cementing this multi-talented performer as a vital new force in pop music, the song became “the highest solo female artist debut on Top 40 radio since 1998.”

Listen to Haliee Steinfield, Below! 

Joining Haliee Steinfield this Saturday will be some of your favorite stars like DNCE, Jason Derulo, Niall Horan, & Post Malone! For more additional information on SPF including location,tickets,time, etc.. CLICK HERE!

More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live