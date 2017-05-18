SPF Alert: Hailee Steinfeld Joins the Show!

SPF Star Hailee Steinfeld calls the show today, and gave some inside information about her upcoming event to Chet, Spence & Kayla…

Republic Records artist and Academy Award-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld made her music debut in 2015 with the release of her RIAA platinum-certified single“Love Myself” from her debut EP, HAIZ [Republic Records]. Cementing this multi-talented performer as a vital new force in pop music, the song became “the highest solo female artist debut on Top 40 radio since 1998.”

Listen to Haliee Steinfield, Below!

Joining Haliee Steinfield this Saturday will be some of your favorite stars like DNCE, Jason Derulo, Niall Horan, & Post Malone!