Spivey Podcast For Thursday, May 18, 2017

May 18, 2017 10:11 AM By Chet Buchanan

Every Thursday The World’s Greatest Psychic Gary Spivey helps Vegas with its spiritual and supernatural questions and issues. Veronica had a vision a few weeks ago where she was holding some kind of mystery item, what was it?…  Everything bad seems to be happening all at once to Christine, will it get better for her?… Ivonne’s husband was in a car accident recently, and she’s afraid of charges being pressed upon her family, will she be okay?

Gary is on the show every Thursday right around 8:20a. Hear these calls and more on the Spivey Podcast.

For private readings call 1-800-827-GARY or go online to Gary’s website

New Podcast

