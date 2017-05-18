Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The After the Show Show: Episode 7 (ft. Melody Sweets’)

May 18, 2017 11:50 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: After The Show Show, Ass, Melody Sweets, The After The Show Show

Basically, after our show on 98.5 KLUC, we pop into another studio for candid and insightful discussion of the issues and topics that you care about…no, not really. It’s just “The After the Show Show.”Today,

This episode features the very talented and sexy singer Melody Sweets! Melody Sweets has a one night special show “The Sweets’ Spot” at the Smiths Center this Monday, May 22nd! The extravaganza will include romance, treats, and a variety of acts that’s sure to satisfy your ‘Sweets’ tooth!

Listen to Melody Sweets’ live interview with Chet, Below!

For more information including location, time, date(s) and Ticket Information regarding “The Sweets’ Spot” – CLICK HERE

