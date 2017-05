Six year old Raith Barlow went missing last Sunday, first noticed by his mom who realized her son wasn’t home! Raith used a broom to unlocked the padlock on the front door and walked down to the local Aldi store. He wanted to buy his mom a flatscreen TV with the 40 cents in his pocket… It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

