DJ Khaled Raps at University of California, Berkeley Graduation

By Robyn Collins

Hip hop star, DJ Khaled, made an appearance at the graduation of statistics students at the University of California, Berkeley on Thursday (May 18).

The speaker, Steve Stoute, had just finished his speech when he announced a gift for the graduates.

DJ Khaled sauntered through the crowd in a tracksuit, rapping “All I Do Is Win.”

Then the rapper provided words of inspiration fo the cap-and-gown-clad crowd, saying the world once refused to believe in him, and now he’s onstage with “kids and queens and a generation of geniuses.”