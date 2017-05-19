SPF 2017: Here Are The 5 BEST Songs From Linkin Park!

Linkin Park is a rock-alternative band from California who doesn’t disappoint when center stage! The band formed back in 1996 and are still making iconic tracks till this very day!

The band consists of: Drummer, Rob Bourdon, Lead guitarist, Brad Delson, Co-vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Mike Shinoda, Base guitar, Dave Farrell, Turntables and keyboardist, Joe Hahn and lead vocalist, Chester Bennington!

Here are our picks of Linkin Parks’ 5 BEST songs! Catch them at #SPF2017 May 19th!

1.) “In The End” by Linkin Park has got to be one of or if not their BEST song ever made! The song was created in the 2000’s off their Hybrid Theory album! The song starts “It starts with one thing / I don’t know why / It doesn’t even matter how hard you try / Keep that in mind.” Time is a valuable thing and life keeps going wether you’re ready for it or not. The video shows the band singing on a statue on a mystical looking planet. Their is a floating whale which in general whales represent knowledge of life and death. The exhalation of their blowholes symbolizes creative energies being set free. This track will be one for the books.

2.) “Numb” was created in 2003 off of their album Meteora! The song beings “I’m tired of being what you want me to be / Feeling so faithless, lost under the surface / I don’t know what you’re expecting of me / Put under the pressure of walking in your shoes.” This song talks about not wanting to disappoint someone important anymore. The pressure of someone trying to do their best is too much too handle. Walking in someone elses shoes is a big responsibility. Just do you. The video shows a young girl going through school feeling alone and being picked on by other kids. At home she doesn’t feel herself and wants to escape. She finds a temporary escape through painting viscously.

3. “One Step Closer” is from the album Hybrid Theory in the 2000’s. This was the first one their debuted self-titled album. The music video start out with friends hanging out in an alley way. A mysterious man appears and disappears into the tunnel causing curiosity from some of the teens. Yet did they know the tunnel would lead them into a gathering of the band performing wildly with red monk-ninjas are flipping around fire tiki polls. Do the teens leave? Find out! The song starts, “I cannot take this anymore / I’m saying everything I’ve said before / All these words they make no sense / I find bliss in ignorance.” The feeling of not being good enough and how one more issue will push you over the edge is what this song highlights on. Everyone just needs a little room to breathe.

4. “Papercut” is another amazing song from Linkin Park that had to make the countdown and here’s why. This song is found on the band’s album Hybrid Theory. Anyone who has had that little voice in their head tell them something they don’t want to hear can relate to this song. If you ever feel like you’re being watched and are worried this is that song. The chorus breaks into, “It’s like I’m paranoid lookin’ over my back / It’s like a whirlwind inside of my head / It’s like I can’t stop what I’m hearing within / It’s like the face inside is right beneath my skin.” Break free. Don’t let that voice get to you. Easier said, then done.

5. Yes… many song could have gone in this spot but we are going to have to give it to one of their NEWEST tracks Heavy featuring singer, Kiiara! The music video is nearly at 29+ million views and growing. The song is from the band’s fourth album One More Night! Kiiara is one of the first females to make an appearance with the band which is revolutionary. Kiiara brings her soft vocals to the track which mashes well with lead singer, Chester Bennington. The song starts, “I don’t like my mind right now / Stacking up problems that are so unnecessary / Wish that I could slow things down / I wanna let go but there’s comfort in the panic.” Great question: “Why is everything so heavy?” Because we are humans and we have these things called feelings that mess with our well-being. This song speaks of letting go of what’s bringing you down and when that can finally happen one will be set free.

LET IT GO and check out Linkin Park at night #1 at SPF 2017 at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas!

Credit:

http://bit.ly/2qZ49KA