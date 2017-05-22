Camila Cabello’s Solo Album Features Ed Sheeran Co-Written Song

Camila Cabello’s debut album The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving will feature a track co-written with Ed Sheeran.

In a new interview with Beats 1, Cabello said that Sheeran wrote a song for the new record titled “The Boy,” which she describes as having a “James Brown funky vibe to it.” She also revealed the album features collaborations with Charli XCX on the track “Scar Tissue,” and Pharrell on the song “Havana.” OneRepublic principal Ryan Tedder also contributed.

No official release date for the album has been set, but Cabello told Carson Daly on 97.1 AMP Radio she’s aiming for September.