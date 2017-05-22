Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Chet’s Randoms for 5/22/17

May 22, 2017 9:45 AM By Chet Buchanan
Here are some random facts…

You’re about 2,200 times more likely to die in a car accident than you are in a plane crash.  So, in other words, it’s WAY more dangerous to drive to the airport than to get on a flight.

Biscotti comes from the Latin words “bis” and “coctum,” which means “baked twice.”

It’s illegal to own more than six sex toys in Texas.

The entire original Nintendo game “Super Mario Bros.” is on a 32-kilobyte cartridge.  That means the file size of the game is probably around a third of the file size of one photo today.

No basketball movie has ever made $100 million at the box office.  The closest is . . . “Space Jam”, which made $90 million.  “White Men Can’t Jump” is second, at $76 million.

