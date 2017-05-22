Katy Perry Paid Massive Amount to Judge American Idol

By Abby Hassler

Katy Perry will make a huge salary as a judge on the American Idol reboot, according to a new report in TMZ. Sources familiar with the negotiation reveal the “Swish Swish” singer will earn $25 million for her role on the reality singing show.

“Katy had all the leverage. If ABC ended up announcing the show without a judge, they’d be screwed,” one source explained. ABC was needing to sign a big name before the Upfronts launched last week, which explains the staggering payout.

Sources report Jennifer Lopez only made $15 million a season at her high point, while long-time host Ryan Seacrest was earning the same.