Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

My Boyfriend Works Out with a Hot Girl…

May 22, 2017 8:37 AM By Chet Buchanan
Filed Under: 98.5 KLUC, Chet, Chet Buchanan, chet buchanan in the morning zoo, hot girl, My Boyfriend Works Out with a Hot Girl...

Chet received an email this morning from a troubled P1 who wish’s to remain anonymous… In the email, she explains how her boyfriend works out a few days a week with his “Hot Female Friend.” They’ve been dating for a while now and she trusts her boyfriend, but can an attractive guy and girl workout together without being intimate? Keep in mind, the gym can be sweaty, hot, and a little steamy…

Kayla doesn’t think there’s an issue at all, but A LOT of P1’s had strong feelings about this… including someone that lost her (ex) boyfriend this way! Listen, Below! 
More from Chet Buchanan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 KLUC Las Vegas

Sign Up Now
New Podcast

Listen Live