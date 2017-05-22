Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Monday, May 22nd

May 22, 2017 8:33 AM By Chet Buchanan
The Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot has almost broken the $1,000 mark with a current total of $973! YOU could win all that money if you TIE Spence in pence’s Challenge, and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you can BEAT him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Pippa Middleton’s “Something Old” for her wedding on Saturday was a callback to her sister Kate’s wedding. What was it?    A: EARRINGS
  2. Someone has an unclaimed lottery ticket worth Twenty-Four Million dollars in which state?      A: NEW YORK
  3. Who sent a single tweet about taking a bike ride, resulting in three to four hundred people showing up to go with?    A: MARSHAWN LYNCH
  4. The same poll that ranked Five Guys over In-n-Out says which fast food Mexican chain is number one over Taco Bell and Chipotle?      A: MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL
  5. What musical headliners are celebrating their 1500th show and 8 years headling on The Strip?     A: HUMAN NATURE
