Pit bulls always seem to get a bad wrap… until now.

There’s a young Pit Bull in Ohio name Leonard, who recently got a new job… A few months ago, Leonard was scheduled to be euthanized after he thought to be a rowdy and aggressive dog. Thankfully, the team that rescued Leonard contacted the Police Department, and found the perfect fit! It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

