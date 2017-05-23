Chet’s Randoms for 5/23/17

Here are some random facts…

The fast food chain Taco John’s owns the trademark on “Taco Tuesday” . . . and issues cease-and-desists to other restaurants that try to use it.

Chevy Chase played in a band in college with Walter Becker and Donald Fagen . . . and they went on to form Steely Dan.

Costco sold 13% of all the blueberries in the world last year.

Ladybugs are the most PROMISCUOUS insects . . . and have the highest STD rates to back it up.

The official medical term for the butt crack is the “intergluteal cleft.”