Katy Perry Explains History of Taylor Swift Beef: ‘Like, She Started It’

By Hayden Wright

Katy Perry’s new single “Swish Swish” reignited speculation about her longstanding feud with Taylor Swift. As of last night, Katy’s not even being cagey about their “Bad Blood” anymore.

On the Late Late Show, Perry appeared in a Carpool Karaoke segment where James Corden asked her flatly: “There’s Taylor beef. When are we gonna clear that beef up?”

“Well, there is. No, for sure—and that’s true,” Perry admitted. “There’s a situation. Honestly, it’s like, she started it and it’s time for her to finish it.”

Perry also confirmed the origin of the story that’s played out on Twitter for years—a 2012 argument over backup dancers, a tour, and thinly veiled tweets. Perry insists her decisions at the time were strictly business.

“It’s about backing dancers. It’s so crazy!” said Perry. “OK, so there are three backing dancers that went on tour with her tour, right? And they asked me before they went on tour if they could go, and I was like, ‘Yeah, of course. I’m not on a record cycle and get the work, and she’s great and all that. But I will be on a record cycle in about a year, so be sure to put a 30-day contingency in your contract so you can get out if you want to join me when I say I’m going back on.’”

Given the choice to rejoin Team Katy, Perry says the dancers were thrilled to jump ship.

“So that year came up, right?” she continued. “And I texted all of them—because I’m very close with them—and I said, ‘Look, just FYI: I’m about to start, I want to put the word out there.’ And they said, ‘All right, we’re going to talk to management about it.’ And they did. And they got fired. And I tried to talk to [Swift] about it, and she wouldn’t speak to me.”

The drama played out in a famous Taylor Swift Rolling Stone profile and Perry’s iconic “Regina George in sheep’s clothing” tweets. Swift wrote “Bad Blood,” which was widely interpreted as a Katy Perry diss—which Katy confirmed to Corden.

“And then she writes a song about me,” Katy recalls. “And I’m like, ‘Oh, cool, cool, cool… that’s how you wanna deal with it? Karma.’ But what I wanna say is that, like, I’m ready for that BS to be done. Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something and there’s gonna be a reaction. And trust me, daddy, there’s gonna be a reaction.”

Perry added that she’s hopeful she and Swift can resolve their differences. Corden asked if a simple truce text message would do the job and Katy said, “One hundred percent.”

“I think, personally, that women together—not divided and, like, none of this petty s— — women together will heal the world,” she said.