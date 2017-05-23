Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, May 23rd

May 23, 2017 8:00 AM By Chet Buchanan
The Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot is only two dollars away from breaking the $1,000 mark! YOU could win all of that cash if you tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge AND we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Rihanna and Lupita N’yongo are reportedly going to star in a movie that began as a Twitter meme. Who beat out numerous competitors to get the project?       A: NETFLIX
  2. Harvard grad and new Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick taught a class this offseason in what?      A: RUBIK’S CUBE
  3. Much love to Nicki Minaj! SHe’s financing projector in a needy village village in which country?      A: INDIA
  4. Which major car company replaced their CEO yesterday?       A: FORD
  5. USA Today is speculating that T-Mobile is going to merge with which other phone ocmpany?        A: SPRINT
