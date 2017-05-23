Spence’s Challenge: Tuesday, May 23rd

The Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot is only two dollars away from breaking the $1,000 mark! YOU could win all of that cash if you tie Spence in Spence’s Challenge AND we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!
Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!
- Rihanna and Lupita N’yongo are reportedly going to star in a movie that began as a Twitter meme. Who beat out numerous competitors to get the project? A: NETFLIX
- Harvard grad and new Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick taught a class this offseason in what? A: RUBIK’S CUBE
- Much love to Nicki Minaj! SHe’s financing projector in a needy village village in which country? A: INDIA
- Which major car company replaced their CEO yesterday? A: FORD
- USA Today is speculating that T-Mobile is going to merge with which other phone ocmpany? A: SPRINT