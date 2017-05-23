Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

The Good Feeling Story of the Day, 5/23/17

May 23, 2017 8:28 AM By Chet Buchanan
Almost thirty years ago, a women in London paid $15 for a ring that she liked at a local flee market. She had always gotten complements on how big and realistic the ring looked. One time, a jeweler noticed the ring on her finger and recommended that she should get it appraised… It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am

“When I was a boy, and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, look for the helpers.”   – Mr. Rodgers

