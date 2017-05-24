Chet’s Randoms for 5/24/17

Here are some random facts…

Every time DJ Jazzy Jeff was on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, he wore the same outfit . . . so they could reuse the footage of him getting thrown out of the front door by Uncle Phil and not risk him getting hurt if they filmed it again.

The Energizer Bunny ad campaign was famous, but it didn’t help sales . . . in fact, Energizer’s sales went down during the years it ran.

McDonald’s sells 300 million Filet-O-Fish sandwiches a year . . . and almost a quarter of them are sold during Lent.

Tornados ARE more likely to hit trailer parks. It’s because tornados are most likely to hit places where the landscape makes a big change, like from tall buildings to farmland . . . and trailer parks are usually built just on the outskirts of cities.

People in North Korea believe hamburgers were invented by Kim Jong-il in 2009 and Mickey Mouse was created by China. They’re also taught that Lady Gaga is a man