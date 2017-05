P1 Larry called the show today looking for some advice… Larry loves his girlfriend, and they usually never fight, but there’s one problem… SHES TOO LOUD! Not just causally loud, like REALLY LOUD! So loud that her friends even try to talk to her about it…

This is starting to damage Larry’s relationship, and he’s not sure if she can ever change… Listen to the advice Chet, Spence, & Kayla give Larry, Below!