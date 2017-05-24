Nicki Minaj won’t ‘Operate in Fear’ after Manchester Bombing

By Abby Hassler

Nicki Minaj won’t let the deadly Manchester Arena bombing keep her from reaching out to her fans. TMZ caught up with the Queens rapper today (May 24) and quizzed her if she planned to cancel any of her tours or change venues.

“No, because we don’t operate in fear,” Minaj said. She added that canceling her shows would send the message that “they win.”

She told reporters she plans to perform in Manchester in 2018 and has nothing but support for her U.K. fans and Ariana Grande.

“Ariana is my sister, I love her and I love the people of the U.K. and I’m devastated by the news,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

