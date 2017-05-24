22 Dead, Suspect Arrested in Manchester Ariana Grande Concert Bombing Read More

Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, May 24th

May 24, 2017 8:44 AM By Chet Buchanan
The Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot is now worth more than $1,000! That means you could win up to $2,000 if you beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge! It’s a thirty second five question pop culture trivia game, Spence won his 37th game in a row today, but you can stop him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Tom Cruise confirmed that a sequel to what movie, “is defiantly happening?”     A: TOP GUN
  2. Who will be on the Vanity Fair cover to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars?        A: CARRIE FISHER
  3. Who made headlines by signing a new mega shoe deal with Nike?      A: ODELL BECKHAM JR
  4. A massive slide buried a stretch of iconic California highway. Which one?       A: HIGHWAY 1
  5. According to the results of a recent competition, Whistle Pig is the best in the world. What is it?        A: WHISKEY
