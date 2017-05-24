Spence’s Challenge: Wednesday, May 24th

The Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot is now worth more than $1,000! That means you could win up to $2,000 if you beat Spence in Spence’s Challenge! It’s a thirty second five question pop culture trivia game, Spence won his 37th game in a row today, but you can stop him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!