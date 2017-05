So this was my third go around on the Break Down Rise UP school tour & I continue to love every bit of it. The team is amazing, the students are amazing and the vibe is amazing!

Getting out into the schools and using the platform to connect with kids on the dangers of vaping, hookah, e-cigs & other tobacco based products is definitely a privilege.

The fact that we can do so with music and providing entertainment is just the icing on the top! Here are a couple recaps from some of the schools!