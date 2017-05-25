Chet’s Randoms for 5/25/17

Here are some random facts…

The first time there was nudity on TV in the United States was in 1973, when PBS aired the play “Steambath”.

The highest point in Connecticut is on a mountain called Mount Frissell. But it’s not even the peak of the mountain . . . that’s across the border in Massachusetts.

Ikea started as a mail-order business that sold pencils and postcards.

One pound of dimes and one pound of quarters are worth the same amount. Two hundred dimes weigh one pound and are worth $20 . . . 80 quarters weigh one pound and are worth $20.

Dinosaurs existed before flowers. Scientists believe flowering plants evolved as a response to dinosaurs . . . because plants needed protection against vegetarian dinosaurs.

So they developed toxic flowers, then eventually evolved to have nontoxic flowers once the dinosaurs were gone.