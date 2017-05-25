Britain Deploys Troops After Manchester Ariana Grande Concert Bombing Read More

Spence’s Challenge: Thursday, May 25th

May 25, 2017 8:27 AM By Spence
Do you want a chance to win up to $2,048? Try playing Spence’s Challenge… It’s a five question pop culture trivia game, win the $1,048 in the Terrbible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot if you tie Spence and we’ll throw in an extra $1,000 if you can beat him! Practice, Play, Win!

Call Everyday at 7:25am for a chance to play!

  1. Who declined to sing onstage at a party in Cannes, because they wanted to present themselves to the international film community as more of an actress?       A: RIHANNA
  2. Which NFL team is sponsoring the 2017 LGBT “Gay Bowl?”     A: NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
  3. A farmer near Red Bluff, California is facing a 2.8 Million dollar fine for doing what?       A: PLOWING HIS FIELD
  4. Which Olympic gymnast took to Twitter to clap back after believing she was body-shamed by TSA?      A: ALY RAISMAN
  5. Which “Real Housewives” mom called her a “moran” and “a liar?”      A: BETHENNY FRANKEL
