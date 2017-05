Andrew Schalk is a student at Stafford High School in Falmouth, Virginia that takes his dog “Alpha” with him everyday to school. Alpha loves going to school and has become a growing celebrity in Virginia! So this year, when yearbook picture came around, the school just had to give their Student-Pup a picture!It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day”

